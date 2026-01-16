Will King Charles attend funeral of Prince Philip's first cousin, Princess Irene?

The Greek royal family on Friday issued a statement, sharing details of the funeral service of Princess Irene.

According to the statement, the funeral will be held on Monday, January 19th, 2026 at 12.00pm, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

It said, "The burial will take place at the Tatoi Cemetery. Preceding the service, from 08.00am to 10.30am, the coffin will lie in repose, in the Chapel of Saint Eleftherios."

Princess Irene of Greece, he younger sister of the late King Constantine, the last King of Greece, and Queen Sofia of Spain, died at the age of 83, the Private Office of the Greek Royal Family said on Thursday.

She was the late Prince Philip's first cousin and King Charles' first cousin once removed.

However, the British royal family did not issue a statement on her death.

According to royal experts, although she was the late Prince Philip's first cousin, in royal terms it's not considered a close blood-relative relationship for the British monarchy.

It's not immediately known whether any member of the British royal family will attend her funeral.

Princess Irene was born to King Paul I and Queen Frederica in South Africa on May 11, 1942. She arrived after her family fled Athens after the Nazis invaded Greece, according to her brother's biography.