Prince Harry breaks cover in California amid tension at home with Meghan Markle

Meghan believes they are at a critical crossroads

Prince Harry has made his public appearance in California amid reports of huge tension at home with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry paid a visit to local Santa Barbara fire stations alongside Watch Duty co-founder and CEO, John Mills, with firefighters sharing the realities behind tackling emergencies.

The Watch Duty shared photos on social media handle.

The charity said “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and John Mills, co-founder and CEO of Watch Duty, spent time in local Santa Barbara fire stations seeing the realities that go into emergency response: checking out brush trucks and rescue ATVs, as well as thermal search-and-rescue drones.”

Firefighters shared that Watch Duty plays a huge role in their work and we are proud to provide them with the best information. When seconds count, giving first responders access to clear, real-time insights can shape decisions that protect our neighborhoods.

Harry’s appearance comes amid reports Meghan has reportedly left her husband fuming with idea to stay relevant.

The insiders told the Radar Online that the Duchess idea has sparked huge tension at home for the couple.

Meghan and Harry said to be developing a film adaptation of The Wedding Date, the 2018 romance novel by Jasmine Guillory, and the Duchess is pushing the Duke for a cameo appearance.

The royal source tells the media outlet, "Meghan believes they are at a critical crossroads and feels it is essential for Harry to be front and center so the project sends a clear message that they are operating as a team."