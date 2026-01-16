Florida woman’s alleged bid to bribe police ends in unexpected discovery

A Florida woman’s bid to buy her way out of trouble ended up costing her far more than a simple trespassing charge.

Marissa Amina Kazim was arrested in Medley near Miami, on January 12 after security guards at an Unrivaled Basketball game called police when she repeatedly ignored orders to leave the property, according to WSVN.

Officers warned Kazim several times before arresting her for trespassing. But the drama didn’t stop there. While being driven to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Kazim allegedly tried to buy her way out.

Kazim first offered the arresting officer $1,000, then raising the bid to $5,000 to make the problem ‘go away’, the outlet further reports.

Police say Kazim behaved erratically during the journey, speaking rapidly and swinging between moods

“Just let me go, my family has a lot of money,” she reportedly told police.

But more trouble was waiting for Kazim. Once inside the detention centre, staff discovered a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, police said.

Kazim now faces charges of bribing a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing after warning.

Police have not said why she was asked to leave the basketball game in the first place.