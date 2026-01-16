'Furious' Prince William wants Andrew as far away as possible
Prince William is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family
A royal expert has claimed that Prince William wants his uncle Andrew as ‘far away as possible’ because the future king “doesn’t want his reign overshadowed by such scandals.”
Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich has said the Prince of Wales, who is the heir to throne, is ‘determined to push’ Andrew as far from the House of Windsor as possible.
The royal expert said, "Prince William, in particular, is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family. He wants his wayward uncle as far away as possible."
Prince William does not “want his reign overshadowed by such scandals, let alone living in constant fear of another damaging revelation with lurid headlines, Fordwich claimed.
Hilary added, "The last thing William wants, while focusing on duty and modernizing the monarchy, is to have the liability of Andrew around.”
Prince William wants distance in every sense.
“He’s also in tune with public sentiment, and the issue is trust in the monarchy," the expert continued.
The royal expert’s remarks came after a source confirmed to Hello! the date of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eviction from the Royal Lodge.
The insider said, "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by the 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.”
