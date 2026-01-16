Redmi Note 15 Pro+5G set for global rollout with power-packed features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+5G made its highly anticipated global debut yesterday. Xiaomi is positioning the device as a major titan focusing heavily on extreme durability and high-end imaging to compete with premium models from Samsung and Apple.

This means that the Redmi Note is not only available locally but will also reach international markets.

Curved AMOLED Screen is the main highlight of the new model

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a 6.83- inch AMOLED touch display with a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate, provisioning an immersive experience for both gaming and browsing. Additionally, Redmi also continues to champion curved displays with its Pro+ line, offering a premium hand-feel that rivals flagship models.

The 200MP main camera takes centre stage

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone, the Redmi’s Note 15 Pro+ 5G, comes equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera. This high-resolution sensor has been a staple of previous models, the device features a massive 6,500mAg silicon-carbon battery that easily provides over a full day of performance under an average usage.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+5G: Global price and availability

While Xiaomi has not yet announced the official pricing for all specific regions, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+5G is expected to sit in the mid-range category. Global listings include that the device will soon be available across multiple international markets, with official pricing details to be confirmed locally.