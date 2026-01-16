Blood Moon: When and where to watch in 2026

Stargazers will be able to view the blood moon when Earth’s shadow completely covers the full moon, diffusing light through our atmosphere and turning the lunar surface deep red or coppery brown. This will provide a spectacular view of the striking blood moon eclipse, which skywatchers have been waiting for so long.

What is a blood moon

It is called a blood moon because during a total lunar eclipse, Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight and scatters blue light while casting a red moon red or coppery glow on the moon. It has been observed that nearly 29% of all lunar eclipses are total lunar eclipses. Earth primarily experiences two lunar eclipses per year.

Blood Moon 2026

The next blood moon will occur on March, 2026. It will be visible for skywatchers across North America and it will mark the last total lunar eclipse on Earth until the following year.

The exact shade of a blood moon depends on atmospheric conditions; a combination of volcanic ash, wildfire smoke, and dust can make it appear darker and more intense. According to NASA, two to four lunar eclipses occur each year, with each being visible from roughly half of the planet.