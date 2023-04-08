GIK Institute to foster collaboration with Chinese varsity

SWABI; Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU), a leading Chinese research varsity and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to develop a partnership in various mutually agreed fields of science and technology.

The MoU was inked by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, and Dr Li Ziwei, Vice-Dean (Deputy Director) of the Office of International Cooperation, NPU. It will remain in effect for five years.

The memorandum intends to set out the general terms of cooperation between the two universities to promote science and technology and to foster collaboration in relevant fields of education, research and technology on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit.

With the purpose of capacity building in advanced technology acquisition, the two universities agreed to cooperate through short-term training; student cultivation programmes, postdoctoral fellowships; establishment of joint research laboratories; joint workshops, symposia and lectures of matter of mutual interest; strengthening institutional collaboration; faculty and students exchange and any other areas of collaboration may be added from time to time with mutual agreement.

Under the working mechanism, both sides agreed that research institutions affiliated with the two parties are encouraged to formulate and sign cooperative documents on specific cooperative programmes while encouraging joint working groups to work out detailed cooperative plans.

The MoU said publications and intellectual property shall be determined on a case-by-case basis by the two parties in conformity with their respective policies.Officials said that in case of dispute or controversy relating to any aspect of the agreement, the two parties should use their best efforts to settle that amicably through negotiation and the MoU shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of Pakistan and the laws of the People’s Republic of China.

Prof Khalid said: “We would be very happy to work on internships, research projects and student exchange programmes. The MoU provides us with a golden opportunity to work together.” Dr Li Ziwei said: “Our University is a prominent seat of higher education in the field of aeronautics, astronautics and marine science and technology, material science and engineering.”