Mudassir Tipu being appointed Pak envoy to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Mudassir Tipu, a senior diplomat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is being appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran.
Presently, he is working as an additional foreign secretary for the US. Earlier, he had also served as director general for China and before that remained consul general of a Chinese province.
According to sources, the decision to appoint Tipu as envoy to Iran was taken in the light of new developments between Saudi Arabia and Iran carried out with the help of Chinese mediation. Sources said Tipu has a better understanding of Chinese diplomacy. Presently, Rahim Hayat Qureshi is Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, who is being assigned new responsibilities on returning home.
ISLAMABAD: Telecom companies have demanded enhancement in subsidies over the ongoing projects and an extension in the...
KARACHI: Two social media activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who went missing on March 26 have been returned...
ISLAMABAD: On a plea seeking security for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court Chief...
ISLAMABAD: The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zabi, on Thursday commended the development-oriented...
Political parties should refrain from speaking against the judiciary and Pakistan Army during electioneering, the ECP...
ISLAMABAD: The $2.4 billion Kohala hydropower project with the capacity to generate electricity of 1,124 MW has hit...