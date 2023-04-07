Mudassir Tipu being appointed Pak envoy to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Mudassir Tipu, a senior diplomat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is being appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran.

Presently, he is working as an additional foreign secretary for the US. Earlier, he had also served as director general for China and before that remained consul general of a Chinese province.

According to sources, the decision to appoint Tipu as envoy to Iran was taken in the light of new developments between Saudi Arabia and Iran carried out with the help of Chinese mediation. Sources said Tipu has a better understanding of Chinese diplomacy. Presently, Rahim Hayat Qureshi is Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, who is being assigned new responsibilities on returning home.