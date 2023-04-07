Army ready to defend country against all threats: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir meets officers and troops on the forward positions along the Line of Control on April 6. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against all kinds of threats. He was speaking during his visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

The COAS said the Pakistan Army is determined to support the just cause of Kashmiris and seeks a resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

On the occasion, the COAS was briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the deployed formations.

The army chief met with officers and troops on the forward positions and asked the troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with sincerity and devotion.

General Syed Asim Munir appreciated the officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high morale.