Peace to return to Pakistan: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. — Courtesy Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Reiterating Pakistan Army’s resolve to fight against terrorism till the elimination of the menace, COAS General Syed Asim Munir pledged that the sacrifices of Shuhada of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would inshallah return to Pakistan, the ISPR said.

The COAS made the remarks during his visit to the forward posts at the Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan where he also interacted with the troops, an ISPR handout said. The COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Wana and visited Formation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training and security

matters of the formation as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the newly merged districts (NMDs). General Munir appreciated the counter-terrorism efforts of the formation and provision of enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of NMDs. The COAS reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of the menace. He pledged that the sacrifices of Shuhada of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would inshallah return to Pakistan.He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in particular the importance of the people of Pakistan towards the collective fight against terrorism.