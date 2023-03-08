Imran never requested meeting with COAS: Fawad

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — ISPR/Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ch Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Chairman Imran Khan never made any request to meet the army chief or any of his representatives.

In a tweet, the former information minister said: “Likewise, President (Dr Arif Alvi) has never approached Chairman PTI (Imran) with any suggestion of the army chief for meeting Shehbaz Sharif.

“Speculations in this regard are baseless,” he said.

His comments came amid rumours that Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Asim Munir had told the country’s business community that he had sent a message to Imran through President Dr Arif Alvi for meeting PM Shehbaz. The PTI chairman did not agree to the reported proposal.