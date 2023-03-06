Imran Khan to kick off PTI election campaign from Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addresses to his supporters during a rally in Kamalia on March 26, 2022. — PID

As the date for polls in Punjab is approaching closer, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will kick-start his party’s election campaign from Lahore on March 8 (Wednesday).

The general elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held on April 30, while the date for the polls in KP is yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali has not made a decision yet. In light of the Supreme Court’s split ruling last week, President Arif Alvi announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a joint press conference, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that there would be “historic sciences” when Khan would launch the party’s election drive in the city. The PTI chairman will lead a rally scheduled to be taken out from his Zaman Park residence to Data Darbar.

“Khan, aboard a bomb-proof vehicle, will lead the rally,” he added.

Azhar said that the future generation would read and see the pictures and videos of the historic event and will understand how a nation becomes alive.

Referring to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) ban on the broadcast of Khan’s speeches and press talks, Azhar said that nobody could stop the PTI chairman’s voice.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s split verdict on general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, Khan, on March 1, announced that his party would begin its election campaign on March 4 and ended its Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement).

The ousted prime minister, whose government was sent home after a no-confidence motion in April last year, said the PDM-led “government feels threatened” by the polls.

PTI launches election drive

Imran Khan, on March 4, said that he was ready to "forgive" those who had orchestrated an "attack" against him — in November last year — as he launched the election campaign in two provinces — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Toning down his rhetoric in a speech to workers via video link, the deposed prime minister — who has called incumbent rulers "dacoits" —said he was ready to "mend fences with everyone".

Speaking to his party workers and the nation, Khan reiterated that fresh elections are the sole solution to the prevailing crisis being faced by the country.