Imran asks party to expedite election campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday instructed his party leaders to expedite the election campaign against the government, local media reported.

Imran Khan will consult his doctors for medical advice and will enter the campaign trail to give tough time to the government, sources revealed. He had issued instructions to prepare for the election campaign

The party is deciding on the future course of action after acceptance of resignations of PTI MNAs. Speaker National Assembly has accepted the resignation of 70 PTI lawmakers in an attempt to stop them from returning to parliament,

Sources revealed that PTI has prepared a counter strategy to respond to the government after their resignations were accepted. In this regard, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has decided to expedite the election campaign against the government.

Imran Khan directed party officials to prepare the schedule of meetings, sources further added. The party will focus on the inflation, economic situation and the regime change conspiracy in the election campaign.

The PTI chief has also instructed the economic team to prepare proposals for exiting the economic crisis. He will soon give a roadmap to get the country out of the worst economic conditions affecting the country. He has also instructed the social media team to raise the issue of the government’s failed economic policies and inflation, which will be the hallmark of the election campaign.

After the acceptance of 70 resignations, Imran Khan gave the task to other leaders under the leadership of Asad Qaiser for the acceptance of remaining resignations.

He also instructed to expedite the ‘Election Karo, Mulk Bachao’ campaign calling for early election. He has further instructed to expedite the door-to-door campaign so that the party message reaches every house.