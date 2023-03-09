Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. — Courtesy Radio Pakistan

A handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces' commitment towards ensuring peace and prosperity, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said during a visit to Gwadar on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief made the remarks during his interaction with Balochistan’s local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life.

The COAS also laid particular emphasis on the socio-economic development of the area. During the visit, the army chief also announced welfare projects for education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood.

Earlier, the army chief was briefed on the prevailing security situation, the formation’s operational preparedness, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

The ISPR said that Gen Munir appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and commander Quetta Corps were also present during the visit.

The army chief's visit to the coastal city holds importance in view of the worsening law and order situation in the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Earlier this week, nine security personnel embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle carrying Balochistan Constabulary men near Sibi.