Imran Khan 'never made any request' to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — ISPR/Twitter/@PTIofficial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday denied claims that his party's Chairman Imran Khan made any request to either personally or through a representative meet Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

“Chairman Imran Khan has never made any request to meet Army chief or any of his representatives likewise President has never approached Chairman PTI with any suggestion of Army Chief for meeting Shahbaz Sharif, speculations in this regard are baseless,” Fawad tweeted refuting the claims.



The former minister's tweet came after journalist Kamran Khan claimed that the army chief, in a meeting with business leaders, said he was trying to ensure that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khan meet each other to resolve the country's crisis.

The journalist also claimed that Khan was insistent on meeting the army chief only.

Fawad’s tweet is contradictory to what PTI chief Imran Khan had said in one of his speeches lately.

The PTI chairman, last week, in a conversation with journalists had indicated his willingness to meet the army chief.

In the conversation, the PTI chairman had expressed his concern about Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir "treating him like an enemy".

“The establishment does not understand what politics is,” the PTI chief said.

He further said that he had “no fight with the establishment” and that he was willing to talk to the establishment for the betterment of the country.

“However, if anyone thinks I will kneel before them, that cannot happen. I can't help it if no one is interested in talking.”