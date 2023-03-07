Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar gives contradictory statements about Imran Khan

Former chief justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar. — APP/File

A contradiction came to the fore in the conversation of former chief justice Saqib Nisar with two different journalists about former prime minister Imran Khan, as per an account given during Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath' by both journalists.



At 10am, the former CJP told anchorperson Adil Shahzeb that he has no contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, but confirmed contact with General (retd) Faiz Hamid, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Shahzeb revealed to host Shahzeb Khanzada.



In what was termed a "shocking" response by Adil Shahzeb, he said the ex-CJP questioned if he would lobby for Imran Khan and that if his character was any less than Imran Khan. "Are my capabilities and intelligence levels any less than Imran Khan's that I would lobby for him?" Saqib Nisar was quoted as saying by the journalist.

It was shocking for me, the journalist reiterated.

Saqib Nisar’s comments come as the PTI chief faces charges of corruption in the Toshakhana case for which a lower court has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him.

Narrating his conversation with the former CJP, Shahzeb said that when the ex-CJP was asked about the reported claim of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa about the former CJP's role in disqualifying PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif "under pressure" from former ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid, he rejected the allegation and questioned how General Hamid could pressure him

Saqib Nisar also told Shahzeb that his account on instant messaging platform WhatsApp had been hacked and expressed reservations that his data may be used to twist facts for political purposes.



Meanwhile, later in the afternoon, while talking to journalist Zahid Gishkori, the former CJP confirmed that he had, in fact, spoken to Imran Khan.

Saqib Nisar said that Imran Khan had contacted him for help in court cases against him two weeks back.

Gishkori tweeted a glimpse of the alleged conversation between Saqib Nisar and Imran Khan. The tweet can be read below.

“Can we talk my Lord? Which time is convenient to talk?” read Imran's text sent to Saqib Nisar some two weeks ago. It’s 8pm when Justice Saqib Nisar responded, “you’re welcome.”

Gishkori shared with Khanzada that Imran then asked for Nisar's help in the court cases against him, to which the former CJP responded: "I cant help you".

"It is a difficult time for me," Imran reportedly said, at which the ex-CJP reiterated that he wouldn't be able to help the PTI chief out.

"I advised him that you are a former premier and are targeting institutions and that he shouldn't weaken institutions with unnecessary criticism," the former CJP was quoted as saying by Gishkori.

The CJP had warned Khan against trouble if he continued with his ways.