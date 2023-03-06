Nine Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred, as many injured in Bolan blast

A truck turned turtle is seen in this image from the site of Bolan blast.

Nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and nine others were injured in a blast in Balochistan's Bolan, Geo News reported Monday, citing police officials.



The police said that the injured were being shifted to the divisional headquarters hospital, while three of them, who were in critical condition, were taken to the Combined Military Hospital.

According to the police, a "suicide" blast took place near a truck transporting the security force's personnel near the Kanbri Bridge. The truck overturned due to the powerful blast, they added.

The police shared that the Balochistan Constabulary personnel were returning to Quetta after performing duties at a carnival in Sibi.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kachhi, Mehmood Notezai, said that the preliminary evidence suggests it was a suicide attack, however, the exact nature of the blast could be ascertained after the investigations.

He said that a bomb disposal team reached the site of the incident and the area is being searched after the explosion.

'Conspiracy being hatched to prevent province's development': Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident, saying that the elements involved in terrorism want to achieve nefarious goals through cowardly actions.



"A conspiracy is being hatched to keep the province from progressing by creating unrest and instability," he said, assuring that all these conspiracies will be foiled with the support of the people.

He offered his condolences to the families of those who were martyred.

Medical superintendent of Quetta's Civil Hospital said that emergency had been imposed at the facility and all the staff including consultants, doctors, pharmacists and paramedics had been called for duty. He said that all staff and doctors were present in the general and emergency wards and operation theatres.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail

