Balochistan CM Bizenjo says not being allowed to work

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that he was not being allowed to perform his official duties independently. He said that he would move the Supreme Court against the situation but he would not resign.

"I don't know whether I will hold the office after today or not, but I would not resign. I am not weak enough to resign," the chief minister said, addressing a press conference in Quetta on Saturday.

He acknowledged that many of his aides had left the party but he would not stop anyone from doing so.

CM Bizenjo did not specify what he was referring to but some members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). At the same time, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has already indicated that he would replace Bizenjo with a new chief minister. Bizenjo said that regardless, he would remain steadfast in his commitment to his role and ready to fight for his right to serve the people of Balochistan.

Expressing disappointment, Bizenjo said that he was not being allowed to carry out his duties freely as the province's high court had taken a stay in some administrative matters. Vowing to contest the stay, he said that he would petition the Supreme Court for a review.

The Balochistan CM emphasised that it was his responsibility to raise his voice for the rights of the people. "Today, I will disclose why I shied away from the media for a year," he said, adding that the people of Balochistan wondered why they were not receiving their rightful entitlements.