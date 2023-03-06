IG visits martyred cop’s family in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan visited on Sunday the house of the martyred cop to offer condolence with the bereaved family.

Detective Foot Constable (DFC) Abdul Hameed was injured in a roadside blast a few days back and succumbed to the injuries in a hospital in Bannu on Saturday.

As per details, IGP along with Regional Police Officer, Syed Ashfaq Anwar and District Police Officer Muhammad Ashfaq Khan visited the house of the martyred cop at Purdil Begukhel village in Naurang.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, he said that the sacrifice of Shaheed Abdul Hameed would not go in vain and the culprits would be brought to justice soon.

He said that the family of the martyr would be taken care of and would not be left alone and all resources would be utilized for their welfare.

IG reiterated that no sacrifice would be spared for the national interest and the safety of people’s lives and properties.