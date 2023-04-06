Army resolved to defend sovereignty, integrity of Pakistan against all threats: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir meets officers and troops on the forward positions along the Line of Control on April 6. — ISPR

Pakistan Army is resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against all kinds of threats, said Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Asim Munir on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS made the remarks while visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) today.

General Munir said that the army is determined to support the just cause of Kashmiris and seeks a resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

He emphasised upon troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion, read the statement.

The COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and a high state of morale.

Earlier on arrival at LoC, Gen Munir was received by the Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps. He met with officers and troops on the forward positions and was briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the deployed formations.