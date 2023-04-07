USAID hosts Iftar-dinner

LAHORE: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted an Iftar-dinner in provincial capital on Thursday.
Deputy Mission Director Arya and Council General William Makaneole and more than 80 prominent guests from the public and private sectors, academia, and civil society attended the Iftar-dinner. Mission Director Reed Aeschliman highlighted the long-standing United States-Pakistan relationship across a variety of sectors.
He also highlighted the United States-Pakistan Green Alliance, a framework that addresses shared challenges related to agriculture, energy, water and other environmental issues. At the function, United States Agency for International Development and United States Consul leadership and the guests engaged in candid discussion on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab.
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences declared the result of the Doctor of Physical Therapy first professional...
LAHORE: A meeting of electricity/Wapda workers was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers...
LAHORE: Faces Pakistan and Youth Council for Interfaith and Harmony organised an Iftar dinner at a hotel here...
LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority has raided a samosa and roll patti production unit in Aziz...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that women officers and personnel are a very important...
LAHORE: Around 64 personnel from constable to ASI rank in Tele & Communication and Motor Transport Wing have been...