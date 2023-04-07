USAID hosts Iftar-dinner

LAHORE: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted an Iftar-dinner in provincial capital on Thursday.

Deputy Mission Director Arya and Council General William Makaneole and more than 80 prominent guests from the public and private sectors, academia, and civil society attended the Iftar-dinner. Mission Director Reed Aeschliman highlighted the long-standing United States-Pakistan relationship across a variety of sectors.

He also highlighted the United States-Pakistan Green Alliance, a framework that addresses shared challenges related to agriculture, energy, water and other environmental issues. At the function, United States Agency for International Development and United States Consul leadership and the guests engaged in candid discussion on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab.