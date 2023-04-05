Situationer: A ‘cooling-off’ period, please

There is currently a ‘war of letters’ between the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with an inter-institutional conflict between the Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan. Additionally, there is an ongoing intra-institutional contest within the Supreme Court and a dangerous intra-elite power struggle.

Meanwhile, the State of Pakistan is struggling with two critical issues: achieving economic stability and resolving underlying political complications. Do we need a ‘cooling-off’ period? Do we need a temporary suspension of political activity?

In 1991, after decades of apartheid and political violence, South Africa opted for a ‘cooling-off’ period. The period is known as the ‘National Peace Accord’ and it lasted for three years till 1994. During this period, political parties agreed to a code of conduct which prohibited violence, intimidation and hate speech. In 1994, peaceful general elections were held.

The Maoists in Nepal had been waging a guerilla war against the Nepalese government since 1996. In 2006, Nepal implemented a ‘cooling-off’ period whereby the government and the Maoists agreed to a ceasefire and a three-month period of negotiations, which led to the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement that ended the conflict.

In 2008, Kenya experienced widespread violence following a disputed election. The violence resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people and displaced tens of thousands more. In order to resolve the crisis, a power-sharing agreement was reached between the ruling party and the opposition. This agreement included a six-month ‘cooling-off’ period to allow for constitutional and electoral reforms.

In 2008, violence flared up in Zimbabwe during the 2008 presidential election. The ruling party and the opposition agreed to a cooling-off period, during which a mediation process was initiated, resulting in a power-sharing agreement between the two sides. The ‘cooling-off’ period helped ease political tensions leading to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

In 2010, Ivory Coast held a presidential election. The election was marred by serious allegations of fraud and violence. The country was dangerously divided between supporters of incumbent President Laurent Gbagbo and challenger Alassane Ouattara. This led to two things: a severe political crisis and an economic disaster in the making. Following international mediation efforts, a power-sharing agreement was reached that included a one-year ‘cooling-off’ period during which a new electoral commission was established and reforms were implemented.

Cooling-off periods have been a useful tool in resolving political crises and promoting economic stability in developing countries. Pakistan’s democracy needs a ‘cooling-off’ period. We need to reduce political tensions, promote stability and create a more conducive environment for peaceful negotiations and conflict resolution. We need a period of calm and stability to allow for economic recovery and to address underlying political issues.