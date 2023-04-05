41kg hashish seized, one held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police claimed to have seized 41 kilogram hashish and arrested the alleged smuggler during checking on Dera-Zhob road on Tuesday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the party of Darazinda police barricaded the Dera-Zhob road and started checking vehicles coming from Balochistan.The police signaled a car bearing registration number LED: 1567 for checking. Upon thorough checking, the police recovered 41 kilogram of hashish from the secret cavities of the car.

The police arrested the alleged smuggler identified as Fakhruddin, a resident of Lakki Marwat, and impounded the vehicle after registering a case under relevant sections of law.