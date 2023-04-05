The Project Management System (PMS) Sindh application was introduced by the Sindh government to ensure the full attendance of primary and secondary school teachers and track and identify habitually absent teachers. All government teachers were instructed to install an application to record online attendance twice a day. Teacher training programmes were also organized at the tehsil and district level to help teachers use the application. One would think that tracking teachers’ attendance online would make for an improvement, but the initiative has been a flop due to several technical problems with the application.
The app is not working as advertised for many teachers and there are many problems such as buffering, connection timeouts, loading issues and location inaccuracies. As a result, teachers who come to school every day are reported as absent. Surprisingly, there is no attendance correction option in the PMS App. Furthermore, a large number of teachers that are working in rural areas have also been facing network issues. The authorities who brought us the app have not shown any urgency in solving these problems.
Imtiaz Junejo
Dadu
