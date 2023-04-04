SHO martyred, 12 criminals killed in Kashmore shootout

SUKKUR: An SHO of a Kandhkot police station was martyred, while 12 criminals were killed in a ‘shootout’ in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Monday.

A gang of criminals attacked the police vehicle stationed at Durrani Mahar Police Station in the Katcha area of Kashmore-Kandkhkot, in which Kandhkot DSP Qalandar Bakhsh Soomro was critically injured. Following this, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and launched an operation against the criminals, in which according to Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Samoo, 12 criminals were killed, while Durrani Mahar Police Station SHO Abdul Latif MIrani was martyred and a cop Bhai Khan was injured. The operation was led by five DSPs, 15 SHOs, and 350 cops.

Police shifted SHO Abdul Latif MIrani’s body and the two injured cops to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. The SSP said the criminals used sophisticated weapons, including rockets and anti-aircraft guns against the police personnel.

SSP Iran Samoo claimed 12 criminals were killed, while five others were injured, adding that the gang was patronised by Kahdim Bhayo and assisted by two other gangs. The police operation would continue till all criminals were eliminated, he said. Till the filing of this report, the operation against the criminals continued.