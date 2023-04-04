127 KP cops martyred in three months

KP Police personnel patrol area after an attack in Swat. —AFP

PESHAWAR: As many as 127 policemen were martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in various attacks in the first three months of the current year.

According to an official, 116 of them were martyred in January, two died in February and nine lost lives in March. At least four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and some junior officers were among those martyred in attacks during the first quarter of 2023.

As many as 36 policemen fell victim to various attacks in the entire 2017, 30 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 28 in 2020 and 59 in 2021. The number of casualties by policemen increased to over 120 in the year 2022. The death toll in the first quarter of the current year has already surpassed the number of martyrs in 2022.

The latest major attack during the current year was in Lakki Marwat where DSP Iqbal Momand and three other policemen lost lives when an armoured personnel carrier was hit with a roadside improvised explosive device.

They were on their way for reinforcement to the Saddar Police Station which was under attack with heavy weapons. In Peshawar, the Sheikhan police post in Badaber was attacked with a hand grenade the other night. However, no casualty was reported.

The police posts in several areas have been coming under attack with grenades and heavy weapons for the last couple of years. KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan said the police posts and stations in vulnerable areas have been provided more manpower, heavy weapons, night imaging scopes, APCs and their buildings are properly protected to repulse attacks and maintain law and order. “Takwara Police Post in Dera Ismail Khan was attacked eight times and Rorhi Police Post in the same district five times in the last one and a half months. All these attacks were repulsed with casualties from the other side as the cops were alert and equipped,” said the IGP. He on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 100,000 for the cops at Takwara Police Post for their bravery.

The police chief said measures are being taken daily to repulse attacks, minimize casualties and go after the terrorists and criminals by improving the intelligence network, effective patrolling and conducting intelligence-based operations.

The worst attack on police during the current year was in January when a suicide bomber detonated explosives around his vest in the mosque of the Peshawar Police Lines during the Zuhr prayers. There were around 400 people inside the mosque when the roof caved in after the blast. There was still confusion in the KP Police about the exact number of casualties in the biggest-ever attack on the force.

Last month, an official statement of the Counter-Terrorism Department stated the death toll in the police lines attack was 84 while 233 were injured. Another died later. The CTD statement also said the group involved has been identified while the key facilitator of the bomber was arrested. Regarding the casualties in the incident, some other senior officials put the exact death toll at 100 and 96 were policemen some of whom died at the hospital.

Also, soon after this major attack, the media was told the number of casualties was over 100. However, later senior police officials told a press conference that there was some confusion and the death toll was 84.