Karachi police book Hassaan Niazi for ‘threatening’ State

KARACHI: A case has been registered in Karachi against Hassaan Niazi, focal person and nephew of PTI chairman Imran Khan. The case has been registered against Hassaan Niazi and his associates on the report of Muhammad Iqbal in police station Jamshad quarters.
According to FIA text Hassaan Niazi has incited the people through a shared video on social media. Hassaan Niazi threatened defence institutions while addressing them, saying that no one will be spared if Imran Khan is arrested.
Hassaan Niazi said while hurling threat on social media that there will be ‘damadam mast qalander’ and there will be civil war in this country. Hassaan Niazi statement has stoked resentment among the people.
