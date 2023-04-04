PMLN leaders want same day polls in country

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders, in a consultative session over the prevailing political and economic situation of the country here Monday, agreed that the election should be held on same day in the entire country.

PMLN Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to chair the session and she reached Model Town party office but left for Islamabad in a hurry before the session started. Later, the session was presided over by PMLN Lahore President Saiful Malook Khokhar. General Secretary Kh Imran Nazir, Sadia Taimur of Women's Wing Lahore, ticket holders, other leaders and party workers attended the session.

It was agreed in the meeting to activate the PMLN Women's Wing, Youth Wing, Lawyers’ Wing, Professional Wing and other wings as soon as possible. It was also agreed that a convention should be held with the permission of the party’s top leadership. Addressing the meeting, Saiful Malook Khokhar said that the next elections will be held through digital census.

He said Nawaz Sharif's era was a progressive and terrorism-free era and during that period, the PMLN solved the public problems. He asked the participants to go in public and told them about the achievements of PMLN and its comparison with the Imran’s era.

Saleem Saghar new ED Alhamra: Muhammad Saleem Saghar took charge of the post of Executive Director Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. Alhamra officers and employees met Muhammad Saleem Saghar and congratulated him on assuming the new position. Saghar is a poet and knows literature and culture closely, which is in the institution's interest, said Alhamra spokesperson.