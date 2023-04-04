Strange choice

This refers to the news item ‘Govt moves ahead with outsourcing of three key airports’ (March 31, 2023). The three airports in question are profitable and provide huge revenues to the Civil Aviation Authority. The facilities may not be comparable with world class airports, but they are of a reasonably good standard. The airports mainly serve Pakistani citizens and the overseas Pakistanis. Hardly any foreign tourists or businessmen travel to Pakistan owing to the country’s negative image.
The outsourcing is unlikely to generate higher revenues. The revenue collection would be in rupees while the agreed management fee of the international operator would be repatriated in dollars, thereby denting the already meagre SBP reserves. Currently, millions of dollars in profits and dividends of foreign companies are stuck with the State Bank due to the dollar crisis. Why exacerbate this problem?
Arif Majeed
Karachi
The current finance ministry has turned Pakistan into a gig economy where the majority of workers lack stable...
Almost all of our governments have neglected to develop local resources and build up our exports, resulting in the...
It is often the case that the healthiest foods are the most unaffordable in our country. Take the prices of fruits,...
The UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong...
Pakistan is the most highly urbanized of South Asia’s major economies, according to the World Bank. Within Pakistan,...
Developing countries like Pakistan need clean and cheap energy. It is feared that as the use of fossil fuels is...