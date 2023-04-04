Power supply to Gadap Town restored after four days

The K-Electric (KE) on Monday restored the power supply to Gadap Town after four days on the instructions of Sindh Energy Minister Imtaiz Shaikh.

In a press statement, the power utility said that KE Chief Executive Officer Monis Alvi, presiding over a meeting. said that the complaint of unannounced and prolonged load-shedding and overbilling were common in Gadap, Lyari and other parts of the city.

He directed the power utility chief to find an immediate solution to the problem of load-shedding and overbilling. “It is our duty to respect Ramazan and at least give some relief to people during the holy month,” he added.

Provincial minister Sajid Jokhio and energy secretary Abubakar Madani also attended the meeting. Jokhio said that if a customer went to K-Electric with a complaint, it was not only difficult but impossible to meet the relevant staff of the power utility. He said there was no customer care centre of the power utility in Gadap and people had to go far away to lodge their complaints.

Jokhio also said that there had been no water even for ablution in mosques in Gadap for the past four days, as no pumping station was working. The KE chief said that there were arrears of over Rs250 million in Gadap Town.

Giving details of three feeders of Gadap Town, he said that there was 54 per cent theft and line losses on the Danish Farm feeder, 75 per cent theft and 85 per cent lines loses on Dir Feeder and 55 per cent theft and 82 per cent line losses on Agha Shaheed Feeder.