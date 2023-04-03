Buyers at sellers’ mercy as official rate list not enforced

LAHORE: The district admin has failed to implement official rates list, putting the consumers at the mercy of the sellers.

The caretaker government is only focusing on ensuring free flour availability and failed to control prices of edibles. The prices of majority of fruit and vegetables registered a decline this week in official rates, but no reduction is witnessed in the market prices.

The price of chicken was further down by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs288-296 per kg, sold at Rs360-400 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs444 per kg, and sold Rs500-1000 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, B-Grade at Rs40-44 per kg, C-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was declined by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 kg, sold at Rs120-130 per kg, B-grade by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs97-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg, B-grade at Rs85-90 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs75-80 per kg, B&C sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was declined by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg, and garlic Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs350-365 sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs610-630 per kg sold Rs800 per kg.

Cucumber Farm further reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Brinjal price was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-100per kg.

Biter gourd was reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg. The price Spinach farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 sold at Rs80 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was declined by Rs20 per kg fixed at 60-65 per kg, and Zucchini long at Rsby Rs30 per kg, fixed at 50-53 per kg, both sold at Rs80-100 per kg, Zucchini local was fixed at Rs170-178 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, lemon local was fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg.

Pumpkin was declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Sweet pumpkin was unchanged at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Kachnar was reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade at Rs50-55 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Capsicum price reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, cabbage unchanged at Rs35-37 per kg, sold Rs50-60 per kg. Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg, carrot local gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold Rs100-120 per kg.

Beetroot was sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs25-30 per bundle.

Green beans price was fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg Mongary was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Radish price was declined by Rs10 fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Pea price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs180–200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-305 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-280 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg. The price of Banana Special reduced by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs305-320 per dozen, sold at Rs450-500 per dozen, A-category increased by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs200-210 per dozen, sold at Rs300-350 per dozen, and B-category by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs160-165 per dozen, sold at Rs240-260 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs95-100 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 per dozen.

Dates Irani further reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs430-450 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1200 per kg. Grape fruit was reduced by Rs4 per piece, fixed at Rs33-36 per piece, sold Rs50 per piece.

Grapes Tofi price was fixed at Rs285-300 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg. Guava was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari fixed at Rs295-310 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, pomegranate bedana fixed at Rs635-655 per kg, sold at Rs1200-1400 per kg. Papaya was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs205-215 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Musami price was at Rs125-185 per dozen, sold at Rs500-600 per dozen. Kinnow was fixed at Rs135-385 per dozen, sold at Rs600-800 per dozen. Strawberry was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs100-205 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.