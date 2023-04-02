165 profiteers fined Rs780,000

The city administration fined 165 profiteers with Rs780,000 on the 10th day of Ramazan on Saturday.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has requested the citizens to lodge complaints against profiteers at the complaint centres.

He said that action against profiteers was under way in the city especially on the complaints received by the Commissioner Office.

He directed all the deputy commissioners to take swift action against profiteers on citizens’ complaints.

Complaints regarding profiteering could be lodged at the Commissioner Office Control Room No 02199203443 or 02199205645.

Memon said Bachat Bazaars had been set up in all the seven districts of the city under the supervision of the respective deputy commissioners. He added that he was personally monitoring all the Bachat Bazaars and was in continuous coordination with all the deputy commissioners in this regard.

He directed the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and their teams to remain in the field for monitoring the prices of food items during the holy month.

As many as four flour sellers were fined Rs43,000, 16 bakery owners Rs118,000, 20 poultry meet sellers Rs67,000, 17 grocery sellers Rs46,000, seven meat sellers Rs31,000, 21 vegetable sellers Rs46,000, and 35 fruit sellers were fined Rs63,000 on Saturday.

A total of 42 milk retailers were fined Rs326,000 on Saturday.