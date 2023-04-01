Acquisition of Progas Pakistan Ltd assets: Court acquits all accused

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court in Karachi on Friday acquitted all the accused persons by absolving them from charges of corruption in the acquisition of the assets of Progas Pakistan Limited.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed Reference no. 10 of 2018 for the alleged corruption in the acquisition of the assets of Progas Pakistan Limited – a fully integrated liquified petroleum gas company for a sum of Rs. 2.3 billion by SLL a wholly owned subsidiary of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited. The Accountability Court no. 4, Karachi had framed charges.
The court on Friday concluded the trial and acquitted all the accused persons. They were absolved of charges of corruption in the acquisition of Progas Pakistan Limited of assets in a Rs 2.3 billion NAB reference.
LAHORE: The HRCP is deeply concerned by the mismanagement causing stampedes at wheat flour distribution centres set up...
LAHORE: At least sixteen ghost schools have been detected in Khurar Buzdar, the area of former Punjab Chief Minister...
ATHENS: Greece on Friday remanded into custody two Pakistani suspects accused of plotting an anti-Semitic attack after...
LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department Punjab has arrested nine alleged terrorists of banned outfits during various...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was granted some relief when a local court in Islamabad...