Acquisition of Progas Pakistan Ltd assets: Court acquits all accused

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court in Karachi on Friday acquitted all the accused persons by absolving them from charges of corruption in the acquisition of the assets of Progas Pakistan Limited.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed Reference no. 10 of 2018 for the alleged corruption in the acquisition of the assets of Progas Pakistan Limited – a fully integrated liquified petroleum gas company for a sum of Rs. 2.3 billion by SLL a wholly owned subsidiary of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited. The Accountability Court no. 4, Karachi had framed charges.

The court on Friday concluded the trial and acquitted all the accused persons. They were absolved of charges of corruption in the acquisition of Progas Pakistan Limited of assets in a Rs 2.3 billion NAB reference.