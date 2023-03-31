PM directs uninterrupted gas supply to people during Ramazan

An undated image of women lightening up a stove. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed that uninterrupted supply of gas to people during the times of Iftar and Sehri should be ensured.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing during a meeting chaired by him on the issue of low pressure, interruption and load-shedding of gas in Karachi.

On the PM’s orders, the officials resolved the issue of gas load-shedding in Karachi, redressing complaints of people of the city.

While taking a strict notice of the issue of gas loadshedding, which was raised in the parliament, PM Shehbaz said a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for smooth supply of gas to people during Ramazan. The authorities implemented the orders of the prime minister by taking emergency measures to end gas loadshedding. The PM said the process of supply of gas should be supervised and no negligence should be tolerated. Owing to the widening gap between gas supply and demand, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend supplies to captive power plants and industries. The gas utility said that the decision has been taken considering the low supply of gas. It stated that due to a reduction in supply, the volume of gas in pipelines has decreased, reported Geo News.

The SSGC said that the gas supply would be restored to captive power plants and industries from 8am today (Friday). Last week, scores of residents protested against the suspension of gas supply. The suspension of gas supply has made life difficult for people across the country, who are finding it difficult to cook, especially during Sehar and Iftar. A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also assured the members of the National Assembly that his government would address the issue of gas loadshedding, especially during Sehar and Iftar, as inflation-weary people have been registering complaints. The prime minister, responding to a point of order raised by MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah, told the House that he had already taken notice of the matter.

PM Shehbaz shared that he had summoned a meeting to discuss the issue of gas loadshedding. “We will leave no stone unturned to address this issue,” the prime minister assured the House. Last week, the SSGC said gas would be supplied to domestic consumers during the holy month of Ramazan, but for limited hours, a move that irked consumers who complained of not getting enough of this essential fuel during mealtimes.

The utility had said that the gas pressure would be low from 8am to 2:30pm as it was facing a shortfall of 250 million mmbtu. According to the SSGC helpline, for Iftar, gas will be supplied to consumers in Karachi from 2:30pm to 7pm, while for Sehar it will be available from 2:30am to 5am. The gas utility added that consumers would face complete suspension or low pressure during the rest of the hours.