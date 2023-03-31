Point break

I am writing to express my concern about the current political developments in our country. It is quite evident that the political situation in Pakistan has been quite unstable in recent years, with frequent clashes between the government and opposition parties. The country is facing numerous issues such as inflation, economic instability, and the Covid-19 pandemic, and the political situation seems to be exacerbating these problems. The government and opposition parties are busy pointing fingers at each other instead of working together to address the issues facing the country.
In a democratic system, it is imperative for the government and opposition parties to work together to find solutions to the country’s problems. Moreover, the frequent clashes between the government and opposition parties are not only damaging the democratic system but also the country’s economy. Businesses are hesitant to invest in a politically unstable country, which ultimately affects the country’s economic growth. I urge the political leaders to put aside their political interests and focus on addressing the country’s issues. They need to work together to find solutions to the problems, rather than engaging in verbal battles and finger-pointing.
Maryam Khalid
Lahore
There is a general notion that if you want to succeed, you would have to work hard. This maxim features prominently in...
The unmanageable traffic is one of the biggest problems of our urban centres. It has become a serious detriment to the...
The initial assessments of the Ukraine war were hasty and shortsighted, as many experts believed that Russia would...
As AI continues to advance, there is growing scope for removing human error and bias from decisions such as hiring and...
In today’s digital age, we are witnessing a powerful fusion of art and technology that is revolutionizing the way we...
Child labour is, unfortunately, necessary for survival for many families across Pakistan. Endemic poverty and lack of...