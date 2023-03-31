Point break

I am writing to express my concern about the current political developments in our country. It is quite evident that the political situation in Pakistan has been quite unstable in recent years, with frequent clashes between the government and opposition parties. The country is facing numerous issues such as inflation, economic instability, and the Covid-19 pandemic, and the political situation seems to be exacerbating these problems. The government and opposition parties are busy pointing fingers at each other instead of working together to address the issues facing the country.

In a democratic system, it is imperative for the government and opposition parties to work together to find solutions to the country’s problems. Moreover, the frequent clashes between the government and opposition parties are not only damaging the democratic system but also the country’s economy. Businesses are hesitant to invest in a politically unstable country, which ultimately affects the country’s economic growth. I urge the political leaders to put aside their political interests and focus on addressing the country’s issues. They need to work together to find solutions to the problems, rather than engaging in verbal battles and finger-pointing.

Maryam Khalid

Lahore