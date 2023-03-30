Services of 40 WSSP employees restored

PESHAWAR: The KP caretaker government on Wednesday restored the services of 40 employees of Water and Sanitation Services Programme (WSSP).

Caretaker minister for Local Government and Rural Development Swal Nazir issued the reinstatement orders for the employees who had been sacked due to a shortage of funds, said an official communication.

The minister greeted the restored employees and assured them that funds would be provided to the company for smooth functioning in Bannu.Talking to a representative delegation of the company, the minister said the government was utilizing all available resources to provide a clean and pollution-free environment to the citizens in KP.