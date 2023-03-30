Two handed down 11-year imprisonment for attacking police

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has handed down 11-year rigorous imprisonment each to two men in cases pertaining to an armed attack on police and possession of illicit arms.

Haseeb and Mazhar were found guilty of engaging in an encounter with police with an intention to kill and causing terror within the jurisdiction of the Nazimabad police station in August, 2022.

The ATC-XX judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, announced his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from the prosecution and defence sides. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs40,000 on each convict. On default, they would have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment each.

State prosecutor Iqbal Meo stated that a police patrolling team signalled two suspicious men on a motorcycle to stop in Mujahid Colony but instead of doing so, the pillion rider opened fire on the cops.

In the ensuing encounter, one of them was injured and both fell from the motorcycle, he said, adding that they were subsequently taken into custody. Two pistols were seized from their possession.

Separate cases were registered under the sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 23(i)A of the Sindh Arms Act read with the Section 7 (acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.