Al-Shifa Eye Trust to train Mauritius doctors

Rawalpindi: Rashidally Soobadar, ambassador of Mauritius, and Achad Bhuglah, ex-director Trade Govt of Mauritius visited Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital here, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Wajid Ali Khan, chief of medical services (CMS) and Dean, and Prof. Dr. Nadeem Qureshi, chief consultant, warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and led them to an extensive tour of the hospital and Pakistan Institute of Ophthalmology. They were provided with a detailed overview of the numerous facilities and departments available at the hospital. They also witnessed the photo exhibition, displayed by Dr Nadeem Qureshi showing landscapes from Mauritius and Pakistan.

Maj. Gen. (r) Rehmat Khan, president Al-Shifa Trust and the ambassador expressed their interest in further strengthening the relationship between Al-Shifa Trust and the Ministry of Health in Mauritius.

Maj. Gen. (r) Rehmat Khan highlighted the importance of doctor training programs and expressed his commitment towards training doctors and treating patients from Mauritius at Al-Shifa Trust. The president assured the delegation that under the leadership of Prof. Wajid Ali Khan and Prof. Nadeem Qureshi Al Shifa teams will continue to visit Mauratius regularly for conducting complex surgeries there. The Ambassador expressed his amazement at the various services the hospital offers to the general public.