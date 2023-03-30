Assad reshuffles cabinet amid harsh economic crisis

DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrian President Bashar Assad replaced several cabinet ministers on Wednesday amid a sharp increase in prices and worsening economic conditions during the Muslim holy month of Ramazan, state media reported.
SANA reported that Assad replaced the ministers of oil, internal trade, industry and social affairs and labour. The news agency did not give a reason for the government reshuffle, but it comes amid harsh public criticism over rising prices and food shortages during Ramazan, when observant Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk.
Syria’s economy hit its lowest point this year since the start of the conflict in 2011, with spiraling inflation, a currency plunge and sharp increase in food prices. It’s the result of years of war, Western sanctions, widespread corruption and a three-year economic meltdown in neighboring Lebanon.
