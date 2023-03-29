SOA seeks budget from Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) has submitted a budget with the provincial government for approval in order to ensure participation of Sindh's 400-member contingent in the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta from May 15-23.

“Yes we have already submitted the budget for approval. We need money in time so that we could make arrangements for sending our contingent to Quetta,” an SOA official told 'The News'.

The official said that Sindh government has agreed to release the SOA the required funds in time. The official said that all provincial associations have already been advised to hold trials and form their teams so that good preparations could be made for the purpose.

The official said that the Sindh contingent would comprise 250 male and 150 female athletes and officials. The official said that he was hopeful that good preparation would be made for the biennial spectacle.

“Because of Ramadan the pace of preparation may be slow but I am sure the associations would do their best to prepare their respective squads well. We also will have around 25 days after Ramadan which will be fully utilised,” the official said.

The official said that every effort would be made to ensure fair selection of the athletes so that a fighting contingent could be sent to Quetta.