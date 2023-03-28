Imran behaves like a gangster: Saad

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif remained in opposition for 19 to 20 years but not a single corruption case was proved against him, said Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique at a press conference held at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Monday.

Terming Imran Khan a fascist, he said he had nothing to do with democracy. Imran Khan himself is a Sicilian mafia. “Imran Khan is not a leader, he behaves like a gangster,” the minister said, adding that the PMLN never refused to sit down and talk, but there will be no talk until Imran Khan’s arrogance was gone.He said special Eid trains would also be operated and it had been decided to reduce freight fares by 10-15 percent.