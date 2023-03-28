Son killed, father wounded in Mulagori firing

JAMRUD: A young man was killed and his father seriously injured as a result of firing by unidentified motorcyclists in the Mulagori sub-tehsil of Jamrud.
The motorcyclists opened fire on Azhar Ali and his son Hanif, injuring both of them grievously. The locals shifted both of them to a hospital where Hanif succumbed to injuries.
Police said that the incident took place in the Murad Dhand area when the father and his son were returning home from a mosque. The cause of the incident could not be ascertained till the filing of this report. The attackers escaped in the darkness of the night while the police registered the case and started investigations.
