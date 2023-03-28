Police arrest organ smuggling gang

Wah Cantt: The Taxila Police have unearthed a gang that was involved in ‘depriving’ people of their kidneys and selling these kidneys to other patients at a high price.
According to police sources, a police party arrested six people including a doctor and nurse red-handed during a raid. Acting on a tip-off, a police party led by station house officer Sub Inspector Sarmad Ilyas along with PHOTA staff raided a house and found an operation of kidney transplant was carried out. Police arrested six persons red-handed including notorious transplant expert Dr Fawad Mumtaz, nurse Sobia, paramedical staff Muhamad Husnain and Muhammad Shareef.
As many as nine other facilitators managed to escape from the scene successfully. Sources said that a case was registered against the accused under the transplantation of human organs and tissues act 2010 and launched further investigation. Police sources said that the donor and receiver were shifted to Rawalpindi hospital.
