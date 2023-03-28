PFA teams inspect 181 ‘Sehri Food Points’ in City

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out a special campaign to check the ‘Sehri Points’ across Punjab in a bid to provide healthy and quality food during Ramazan.

PFA officials said that the food safety teams have inspected 360 food points including 181 in Lahore Division, 113 in South Punjab and 66 eateries in Rawalpindi. The authority imposed an emergency prohibition order on a food outlet and served warning notices for improvement to 290 food business operators (FBOs), the spokesperson said.

They further said that the authority took action against FBOs for using loose and substandard ingredients, failing to meet hygienic working environment and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA officials added that the authority imposed a fine of Rs481,000 on outlets over violations. Special teams have been performing their duties in the field at Sehr and Iftar times. They said that PFA has increased the number of special operations and vigilance teams for Ramazan and the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and all-out efforts would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province.