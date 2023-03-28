Shehbaz’s ‘atta-stunts’ can’t fool nation: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said Shehbaz Sharif cannot fool the people with ‘atta-stunts’, he wants to make the nation a beggar like him, the government cannot buy people’s integrity and votes by giving them a bag of flour.

Vehari NA-157 candidate Chaudhry M Ayub Bandisha, Chaudhry Ejaz Ahmed Warraich, Syed Noor Muhammad Shah, former Tehsil President Vehari Chaudhry M Ghazanfar Ilyas Bandisha, Ahsan Ayub Bandisha, former Vice Chairman Complaint Cell Vehari, Amir Saeed Rawn Advocate and Sarwar Butt, and Secretary General Circle Kabaddi Federation, called on former chief minister and Central President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Monday.

In every city, a precious life is lost every day in a flour line, but Shehbaz Sharif still does not stop using tricks, there is nothing but crying in the letter of Shehbaz Sharif to the President of Pakistan, Pervaiz said and added Imran Khan has given the nation awareness to live with honour and dignity, Imran Khan’s historic Jalsa has overpowered the government, Imran Khan has reached the victory stand, trials, arrests and violent actions are useless now.

He said PDM wants to push the country towards martial law to avert Imran Khan from coming back to power, but the PDM government’s desire to impose martial law in the country will never be fulfilled. He said that Pakistan’s domestic and foreign benefactors around the world are advising Pakistan to hold elections as soon as possible.

Now even institutions understand that the current economic conditions cannot afford any adventure. There is no solution to the political and economic crisis, after the election, the politics of PMLN and PDM will be buried in Punjab, he said.