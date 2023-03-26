Free flour being distributed for first time in Pak history: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Twitter

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that for the first time in the country’s 75-year history, each poor family was getting three flour bags free of cost.

Talking to the media during his visit to different centres, set up for distribution of free flour among the deserving people, he said the government, relevant authorities and administration had been working dedicatedly to provide relief to people.

He ordered to improve flour distribution process, and warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure immediate registration of deserving people to enable them to get free flour being distributed by the government. He visited three centres, established in Sargodha, to distribute free flour bags among the deserving people and inspected the process.

He interacted with people, inquired about their problems and also issued directives for their immediate resolution. Shehbaz participated in the distribution process and handed over bags to the people standing in queues, besides checking the facilities and the quality of flour. During his visit to a distribution centre at Company Bagh in Sargodha, he said setting up of NADRA and BISP counters at the distribution centres must be ensured. He directed the relevant authorities to take prompt steps for further facilitation of the deserving and poor people.

The prime minister appreciated the provincial and district administration and asserted that he would be chairing a meeting to review the steps for improving the facilitation process further. He urged the people to provide proper information. The PM said the country would move forward with the prayers of people. He said difficulties were being addressed, adding that the issue of long queues would be addressed soon. The difficult times would end soon.

Shehbaz appreciated Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, chief secretary Punjab and other officials for working hard.

During the briefing to the prime minister, it was stated that a total 657,300 people in Sargodha were eligible for securing free of cost flour, out of them 237,000 families had already received free flour bags, which was 37 percent of total eligible persons. The distribution of free flour was started from March 19, and it would continue till 25th of Ramazan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Adviser to PM on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, SAPM Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, MNA, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and other PMLN leaders were also present. Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that saving the planet Earth from ill-effects of climate change was a collective endeavour, in which everyone mattered.

On his Twitter handle, he reiterated that Pakistan joined the global community today in observing the Earth Hour and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfillment of its obligations to climate change actions. The Earth Hour is being observed across the globe on Saturday by millions of people from over 190 countries and territories, as they switched off lights for just one hour.

The event launched by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) during 2007, is part of an annual tradition to raise awareness about the climate change.