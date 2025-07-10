King Charles schedules ‘secret high-level’ talks on Archie, Lilibet future

King Charles is set to make an important decision about his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as the monarch calls for a high-level meeting.

The monarch, who is well-aware of the training his heir Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting for their destined role, wants to make sure that he is involved in one of the most crucial decision about the future of the monarchy.

While the doting grandfather has not yet met the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their exit in 2020, the King still yearns to have a relationship with them. However, the doting grandfather will be putting aside his emotions for the upcoming meeting to finally decide a direction for the future.

Senior members of the royal family are expected to gather for the annual Balmoral summit at to mark the end of the summer. According to sources cited by Closer Magazine, a major royal meeting is scheduled for August.

Insiders revealed that it will “feature secret high-level talks about the future of the monarchy” and especially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s new lifestyle brand, As Ever, has seemed to cause quite a stir behind Palace walls as especially with her brother-in-law, William. The Prince of Wales is not happy how freely the Sussexes are using their royal titles despite having an agreement at the Sandringham Summit in 2020 about not using them.

“Harry and Meghan will be the main focal point of discussion at the summit, and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future will be looked at,” the source added.

“The future of the Wales children will also be on the agenda, as well as Kate’s position – and even Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s ever-developing roles.”

Despite the ongoing royal rift, reports recently surfaced that the King has featured the Sussexes “at the heart” of his funeral plans. It also indicated that Archie and Lilibet would be having key roles.

This was reportedly a final attempt at reconciliation with his estranged son. However, it remains to be seen if those plans will see any change.