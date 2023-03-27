Bilawal leaves for Dubai to visit Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Dubai on Sunday evening to visit his father Asif Ali Zardari, who is in Dubai for medical treatment.
According to a PPP source, Asif Zardari was in Dubai and underwent a minor surgery a few days ago and was now recovering. The top leadership of PPP is tight-lipped about the nature of the surgery of former president Zardari, saying it was a minor surgery and he was now recovering and shifted to home in Dubai.
Sources close to the former president claimed that it was a minor eye surgery yet did not share the details, saying he was in good health.
Sources said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was likely to return by Wednesday from Dubai.
“Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible. Nato is vigilant, and we are closely monitoring the...
“Instead, Nawaz Sharif believed that if allowed to continue, Imran Khan’s government would ultimately...
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Afghanistan overcame late nerves in the closing overs to beat Pakistan by seven wickets...
LONDON: A senior British minister on Sunday defended former cabinet colleagues after they were shown negotiating...
The News traced the donors whose names were mentioned in the party funding list.-Photo/File PPIISLAMABAD: KP...
PESHAWAR: Security in the provincial capital was upgraded and entry points were strengthened in the wake of recent...