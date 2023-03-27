Bilawal leaves for Dubai to visit Zardari

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Dubai on Sunday evening to visit his father Asif Ali Zardari, who is in Dubai for medical treatment.

According to a PPP source, Asif Zardari was in Dubai and underwent a minor surgery a few days ago and was now recovering. The top leadership of PPP is tight-lipped about the nature of the surgery of former president Zardari, saying it was a minor surgery and he was now recovering and shifted to home in Dubai.

Sources close to the former president claimed that it was a minor eye surgery yet did not share the details, saying he was in good health.

Sources said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was likely to return by Wednesday from Dubai.