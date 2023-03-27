Deserving people get Ramazan package

KHAR: A non-governmental organization on Sunday distributed Ramazan packages among 55 deserving persons in Bajaur tribal district.
Mufti Bashir told reporters that his organization had been collecting donations from well-to-do people in order to distribute food items among the low-income families. He said his organization distributed Ramazan packages worth Rs210,000 among 55 deserving people.
Mufti Bashir said that they would continue making efforts to provide relief to the have-nots in the face of skyrocketing inflation.Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Adeel Ahmad Sattar visited the Nawagai bazaar to check the prices and quality of the food items. He said that the administration would take strict action against the profiteers and hoarders.
