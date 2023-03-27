UoP, Peshawar EZ join hands for beautification

PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar (UoP) authorities have assured launch campaign for the beautification of Peshawar Economic Zone.

According to a press release, Chairperson of the UoP’s Art & Design Department Dr Zile Huma held a meeting with Zone Manager Economic Zone and promised that her department would support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa EZDMC in promoting and enhancing the beautification of the Peshawar Economic Zone.

They agreed to initiate their work from Road No 1 through the installation of signboards on visible spots in the economic zone.The team of PEZ and the Art & Design Department showed their willingness to work together for the beautification in the zone.

The Art & Design Department will be in close liaison with the Management of PEZ for the purpose.The beautification would not only make PEZ a model zone but would also attract other entrepreneurs to invest in Peshawar Economic Zone and would play their role in industrialisation in the province.